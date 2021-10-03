First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTLB) Short Interest Update

First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTLB) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.41. 1,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,797. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.19 and a 200 day moving average of $21.27. First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF has a 12 month low of $18.81 and a 12 month high of $22.10.

Get First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,918,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF by 124.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 38,642 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $562,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF by 14.3% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 75,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 9,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $560,000.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.