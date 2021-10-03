First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS) Short Interest Up 90.9% in September

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 90.9% from the August 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF stock opened at $34.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.30. First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $30.00 and a 1-year high of $36.79.

Get First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.037 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF stock. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC owned 16.45% of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.