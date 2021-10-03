First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS) Short Interest Up 90.9% in September

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 90.9% from the August 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF stock opened at $34.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.30. First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $30.00 and a 1-year high of $36.79.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.037 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd.
