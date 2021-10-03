First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXE) Short Interest Up 66.7% in September

First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXE) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ FPXE remained flat at $$30.56 during trading hours on Friday. 9 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,778. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.53 and a 200-day moving average of $30.64. First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $24.09 and a 1 year high of $33.78.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 5.09% of First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

