First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) Short Interest Update

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a drop of 36.6% from the August 31st total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 185,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 719.2% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 3,028 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 33.7% during the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 11,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 19.5% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 12,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000.

NYSE FEI opened at $7.18 on Friday. First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $8.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.44.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st.

About First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund

First Trust MLP & Energy Income Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company, which invests in a portfolio of cash-generating securities, publicly traded master limited partnerships, and MLP-related entities in the energy sector and energy utility industries. It has an objective of seeking a level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to common shareholders.

