First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) Short Interest Update

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, a growth of 72.2% from the August 31st total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF stock opened at $53.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.64. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a 52 week low of $38.54 and a 52 week high of $59.72.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 276,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,993,000 after purchasing an additional 38,694 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 195,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,638,000 after buying an additional 16,673 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 171,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,308,000 after buying an additional 47,834 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 124,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,746,000 after buying an additional 16,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 57,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,128,000 after buying an additional 12,074 shares in the last quarter.

