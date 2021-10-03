Fivebalance (FBN) Achieves Market Cap of $92,866.12

Fivebalance (CURRENCY:FBN) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 3rd. During the last seven days, Fivebalance has traded down 15.9% against the US dollar. One Fivebalance coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Fivebalance has a total market capitalization of $92,866.12 and $782.00 worth of Fivebalance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,683.71 or 0.43151744 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.93 or 0.00056185 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 26.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.34 or 0.00278180 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $55.65 or 0.00116099 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Fivebalance Coin Profile

FBN is a coin. Fivebalance’s total supply is 1,098,280,627 coins and its circulating supply is 1,092,481,026 coins. Fivebalance’s official message board is medium.com/@fivebalance . Fivebalance’s official website is fivebalance.com . Fivebalance’s official Twitter account is @fivebalanceID

According to CryptoCompare, “FiveBalance is the world’s first digital asset for human resource development. Cryptocurrency is designed to give rewards for every individual who is struggling to fix their problems or trying to improve the quality of their FiveBalance (Fit, Financial, Family, Flair, and Faith).Users also can get rewards from someone who appreciates them, from their companies, or the advertisers who put their advertisements on FiveBalance indicators. FBN rewards can be used to unlock premium indicators or e-book exchange, seminar tickets or the other merchandise in the Human Resource Marketplace. “

Fivebalance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fivebalance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fivebalance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fivebalance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

