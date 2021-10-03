Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) Short Interest Update

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 61.1% from the August 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFO. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 10.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 30.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund during the second quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. 6.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PFO traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.75. 10,517 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,970. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $14.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.07 and a 200-day moving average of $13.21.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.

