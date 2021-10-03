FLIP (FLP) Price Reaches $0.0084

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 3rd. In the last week, FLIP has traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One FLIP coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. FLIP has a market cap of $468,064.10 and approximately $169.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,712.47 or 0.43406210 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00056119 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $136.70 or 0.00286482 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.08 or 0.00115419 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

FLIP Profile

FLIP is a coin. It was first traded on October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 coins. FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip . FLIP’s official message board is medium.com/@fliptoken . The official website for FLIP is fliptoken.gameflip.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gameflip is marketplace where gamers can buy and sell digital goods. Established in 2014, Gameflip will now leverage blockchain technology to provide a transparent, safe, and frictionless infrastructure for buying and selling of digital goods among gamers, allowing them to own and securely store their digital goods on the blockchain. FLIP is an ERC20 token used as the main currency in the Gameflip platform. “

