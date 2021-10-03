FLO (FLO) 24-Hour Volume Hits $60,018.00

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded 17% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. In the last week, FLO has traded 19.6% higher against the dollar. One FLO coin can currently be bought for $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC on exchanges. FLO has a market capitalization of $6.36 million and approximately $60,018.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FLO alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000240 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000041 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000051 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

FLO Coin Profile

FLO (CRYPTO:FLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. FLO’s official website is flo.cash. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

Buying and Selling FLO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FLO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FLO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.