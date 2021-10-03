Flow (FLOW) Trading 16.1% Higher Over Last Week

Flow (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. Flow has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion and $95.41 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Flow has traded 16.1% higher against the US dollar. One Flow coin can currently be bought for about $18.51 or 0.00038612 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Flow Profile

Flow’s genesis date was May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,378,211,739 coins and its circulating supply is 64,444,582 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

Buying and Selling Flow

