FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.72.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised FLSmidth & Co. A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.72 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Get FLSmidth & Co. A/S alerts:

Shares of FLIDY stock opened at $3.55 on Friday. FLSmidth & Co. A/S has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $4.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.84.

FLSmidth & Co A/S engages in the provision of engineering, equipment, and service solutions to the mining and cement industries. It operates through the Mining and Cement segments. The Mining segment provides single engineered or standardized equipment, such as crushers, ball mills, pumps, gravity concentrators, thickeners, flotation cells and automated laboratories to bundled equipment, full production plants, and maintenance solutions.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for FLSmidth & Co. A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLSmidth & Co. A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.