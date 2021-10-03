Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 443,782 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 7,222 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.31% of Fluor worth $7,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in Fluor by 10.0% during the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 432,225 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,650,000 after purchasing an additional 39,402 shares during the last quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fluor during the second quarter worth approximately $3,850,000. Scott & Selber Inc. acquired a new position in Fluor during the second quarter worth approximately $1,194,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in Fluor during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Fluor during the second quarter worth approximately $1,117,000. 81.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FLR shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Fluor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Fluor from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.33.

Shares of FLR stock opened at $16.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 2.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Fluor Co. has a twelve month low of $8.81 and a twelve month high of $25.08.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Fluor Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

About Fluor

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

