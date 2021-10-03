Flux Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.07 Million (FLUX)

Flux (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. One Flux coin can now be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00000866 BTC on major exchanges. Flux has a total market cap of $77.53 million and $1.07 million worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Flux has traded up 1.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.10 or 0.00244835 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.21 or 0.00121704 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $76.48 or 0.00159892 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00005175 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002063 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002825 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Flux

FLUX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 187,105,933 coins. The official website for Flux is datamine.network . Flux’s official message board is medium.com/@dataminenetwork . Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Flux Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flux using one of the exchanges listed above.

