FlypMe (FYP) Price Down 2.2% This Week

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. During the last week, FlypMe has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. One FlypMe coin can now be purchased for $0.0421 or 0.00000087 BTC on exchanges. FlypMe has a market cap of $742,257.19 and $1,524.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded up 15,183.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,687.23 or 0.44651851 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.83 or 0.00057300 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002725 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.98 or 0.00259373 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.24 or 0.00117847 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

FlypMe is a coin. It launched on September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 coins and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 coins. FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for FlypMe is flyp.me

According to CryptoCompare, “FlypMe is a crypto-to-crypto exchange. FYP is an ERC20 token created by FlypMe. 50% of the net profits generated by FlypMe exchange will be distributed to FYP token owners in proportion to the number of tokens held. Owning FYP Tokens will enable the contributors to also participate in the policy-making of FlypMe including proposing new features and voting for key decisions. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlypMe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FlypMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

