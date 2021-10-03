Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,246 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 13,266 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.06% of Foot Locker worth $3,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,954,321 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $503,681,000 after acquiring an additional 205,795 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 3.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,369,107 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $77,021,000 after acquiring an additional 43,649 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 6.7% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,308,650 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $80,652,000 after acquiring an additional 81,850 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP acquired a new stake in Foot Locker in the first quarter worth about $46,778,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 291.8% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 625,703 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $35,196,000 after purchasing an additional 466,004 shares during the last quarter. 90.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FL opened at $46.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.37. Foot Locker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.20 and a fifty-two week high of $66.71.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.20. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. This is a positive change from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 28.47%.

FL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Foot Locker from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Foot Locker from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Cowen lifted their price target on Foot Locker from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Foot Locker in a research report on Thursday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.36.

In other Foot Locker news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,650 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $229,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,104 shares in the company, valued at $1,644,552. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 64,093 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.52, for a total value of $4,071,187.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

