Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stock Position Raised by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 132.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 296,302 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 169,085 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $4,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rathbone Brothers plc grew its position in Ford Motor by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 15,263 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in Ford Motor by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 60,005 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its position in Ford Motor by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 92,963 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hayden Royal LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 13,757 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. 50.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of F opened at $14.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.41 and its 200-day moving average is $13.38. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $6.60 and a 12 month high of $16.45. The firm has a market cap of $56.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.26%. The business had revenue of $24.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.50 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on F. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.94.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

