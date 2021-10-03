Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) Short Interest Up 67.1% in September

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,740,000 shares, a growth of 67.1% from the August 31st total of 1,640,000 shares. Approximately 23.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,970,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FBRX. Brookline Capital Acquisition cut Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Chardan Capital downgraded shares of Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist downgraded shares of Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. FBR & Co. downgraded Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Brookline Capital Management restated a “hold” rating on shares of Forte Biosciences in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

In related news, insider Paul A. Wagner sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total value of $4,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,279,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,563,863.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $855,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Forte Biosciences by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 685,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,475,000 after acquiring an additional 335,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Forte Biosciences by 131.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 22,400 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences during the second quarter worth $303,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Forte Biosciences by 73.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 261,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,968,000 after purchasing an additional 110,416 shares during the period. 61.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FBRX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.97. 1,475,904 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 829,206. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.81. The company has a market cap of $41.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.26. Forte Biosciences has a 1 year low of $2.88 and a 1 year high of $48.58.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.03). Research analysts anticipate that Forte Biosciences will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Forte Biosciences Company Profile

Forte Biosciences, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on dermatology. The firm’s lead product includes FB-401, which is a live biotherapeutic for the treatment of inflammatory skin disease, including pediatric and adult patients with atopic dermatitis. The company was founded by Paul A.

