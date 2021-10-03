Fosun International Ltd Sells 1,789 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Fosun International Ltd decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,350 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,789 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. HYA Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Apple by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 46,590 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,381,000 after purchasing an additional 8,167 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Apple by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 33,128 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,592 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Apple by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 961,028 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $131,622,000 after purchasing an additional 7,034 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Apple by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 103,466,388 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,170,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Apple by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 3,133,534 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $429,169,000 after purchasing an additional 506,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock worth $359,229,278. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $142.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $148.07 and a 200 day moving average of $137.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.32 and a 12-month high of $157.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays set a $142.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group set a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.55.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

