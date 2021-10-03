Fountain Price Reaches $0.0129 (FTN)

Fountain (CURRENCY:FTN) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. One Fountain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0129 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Fountain has traded up 63.1% against the US dollar. Fountain has a market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $4,288.00 worth of Fountain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $21,945.22 or 0.44891950 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00057096 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $125.44 or 0.00256601 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.03 or 0.00118717 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Fountain Coin Profile

Fountain (CRYPTO:FTN) is a coin. Fountain’s total supply is 2,208,919,511 coins and its circulating supply is 88,674,658 coins. Fountain’s official message board is medium.com/@FountainHub . Fountain’s official Twitter account is @fountainhub and its Facebook page is accessible here . Fountain’s official website is fountainhub.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Fountain is a block-chained content ecosystem based on Proof of Contribution. Through a set of clear proof of contribution rules, blockchain technology is used to record the contributions of all participants. After accurate calculation, tokens are awarded to all participants. This will effectively motivate people to participate deeply in a content community application and the entire ecosystem, contributing to their strength. The core concept of Fountain stems from the problems of traditional Internet content community applications: users of content community applications have made great contributions to the community, but they have not been able to obtain effective contribution credits and rewards. “

Fountain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fountain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fountain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fountain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

