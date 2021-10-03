Fractal (FCL) Price Hits $0.29 on Major Exchanges

Fractal (CURRENCY:FCL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. Over the last seven days, Fractal has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar. Fractal has a market capitalization of $4.83 million and approximately $573,015.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fractal coin can now be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000606 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.65 or 0.00065852 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.98 or 0.00103984 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68.86 or 0.00143268 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,914.69 or 0.99682502 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,424.79 or 0.07124986 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Fractal Coin Profile

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Fractal Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fractal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fractal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

