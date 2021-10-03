Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Shares Acquired by Nicola Wealth Management LTD.

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 26.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $11,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 10.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 623,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,394,000 after buying an additional 56,424 shares during the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,828,000 after buying an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 12.0% in the first quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,010,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $251,933,000 after buying an additional 215,329 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.1% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,517,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $220,122,000 after buying an additional 15,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beddow Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 6.0% in the second quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,130,000 after buying an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Shares of NYSE FNV traded down $2.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $127.49. The stock had a trading volume of 431,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,695. The company has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion, a PE ratio of 35.91, a P/E/G ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.76. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1 year low of $105.62 and a 1 year high of $163.79.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 54.62%. The business had revenue of $347.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.19 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.28%.

FNV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$189.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp began coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays downgraded Franco-Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Franco-Nevada from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.92.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Article: Operating Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.