Freemont Management S.A. Has $7.41 Million Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Freemont Management S.A. lessened its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,420 shares during the quarter. Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $7,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DE. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 170.4% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Robbins Farley LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 1,620.0% in the first quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 75.0% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 98 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. 67.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $2,382,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.05.

NYSE:DE opened at $342.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $106.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $215.02 and a 52-week high of $400.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $364.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $363.28.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 18.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.33%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.