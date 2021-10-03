Freemont Management S.A. Takes $3.64 Million Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,635,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IQV. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 2,480.0% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 258 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IQV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on IQVIA from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on IQVIA from $204.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus increased their target price on IQVIA from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Barclays increased their target price on IQVIA from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on IQVIA from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IQVIA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.33.

NYSE IQV opened at $241.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.28 billion, a PE ratio of 77.42, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.65 and a 12 month high of $265.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $253.87 and a 200-day moving average of $237.60.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. IQVIA had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

