Frisch Financial Group Inc. Has $12.43 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,092 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 3.9% of Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 53 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock traded up $57.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,730.86. 1,767,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,527,012. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,784.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,492.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,433.23 and a 12-month high of $2,925.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.13 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,127.00 to $3,424.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,884.67.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

