Frisch Financial Group Inc. Has $14.01 Million Stock Position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 244,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,940 shares during the quarter. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF accounts for about 4.4% of Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Frisch Financial Group Inc. owned 0.60% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $14,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 6,223 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 18,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,774,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 296,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,961,000 after purchasing an additional 9,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,321,000.

FMB traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,334. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.18. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $55.28 and a 12 month high of $57.84.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%.

