Frisch Financial Group Inc. Raises Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,057 shares during the quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concentric Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 131,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,169,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 11,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 722,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,242,000 after purchasing an additional 6,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 45,474,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,480,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456,724 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VWO traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.04. The company had a trading volume of 19,161,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,216,798. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.42. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $42.93 and a 52 week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

