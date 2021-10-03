Frisch Financial Group Inc. Sells 870 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 870 shares during the quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 439.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,623,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,284,190,000 after buying an additional 2,951,685 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,868,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,659,701,000 after buying an additional 2,639,429 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth $629,391,000. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 40,975.7% in the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,802,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,895,000 after buying an additional 1,798,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter worth $220,348,000. Institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $2.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $360.18. The stock had a trading volume of 56,375,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,569,996. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $370.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $349.54. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $266.97 and a 12-month high of $382.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a $0.414 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.