Frontier (FRONT) Price Tops $1.19 on Exchanges

Frontier (CURRENCY:FRONT) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 3rd. One Frontier coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.19 or 0.00002488 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Frontier has traded down 1% against the US dollar. Frontier has a market capitalization of $76.92 million and $16.73 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21,541.91 or 0.44863965 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00056989 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002727 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $126.88 or 0.00264245 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.90 or 0.00118508 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Frontier Coin Profile

Frontier (CRYPTO:FRONT) is a coin. It was first traded on September 11th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,387,500 coins. Frontier’s official Twitter account is @FrontierDotXYZ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Frontier is frontier.xyz . The official message board for Frontier is medium.com/@Frontierwallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum. “

Frontier Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frontier should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Frontier using one of the exchanges listed above.

