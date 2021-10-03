FS Development Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSII) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

FS Development Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSII) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, an increase of 69.2% from the August 31st total of 7,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 74,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of FSII stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.20. 798,078 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,441. FS Development Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $11.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.94 and a 200 day moving average of $9.99.

Get FS Development Corp. II alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSII. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in FS Development Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,040,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA grew its position in FS Development Corp. II by 357.7% in the second quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 1,513,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,588 shares in the last quarter. JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in FS Development Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,960,000. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in FS Development Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,960,000. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new stake in FS Development Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,960,000. 84.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FS Development Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Read More: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for FS Development Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Development Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.