FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTAAU) Short Interest Up 65.9% in September

FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTAAU) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, an increase of 65.9% from the August 31st total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of FTAAU traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 830 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,565. FTAC Athena Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.89 and a 52 week high of $10.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.12.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in FTAC Athena Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $6,279,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,500,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,549,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in FTAC Athena Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000.

FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to identify technology and financial services technology companies. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

