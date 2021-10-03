Full Sail Capital LLC Sells 6,088 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Full Sail Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,353 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 6,088 shares during the quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Apple in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Apple by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 585.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its position in shares of Apple by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. 56.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.55.

AAPL stock opened at $142.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.32 and a twelve month high of $157.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $148.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.83%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

