Function X (FX) Price Down 5.6% This Week

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. One Function X coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.71 or 0.00001499 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Function X has a total market cap of $290.92 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Function X has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,588.45 or 1.00142327 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.13 or 0.00078131 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00005987 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.78 or 0.00054252 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001542 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006007 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002125 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00005384 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $274.44 or 0.00577510 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Function X

Function X is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx . The official website for Function X is functionx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Function X Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.

