Function X (FX) Price Down 5.6% This Week

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. One Function X coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.71 or 0.00001499 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Function X has a total market cap of $290.92 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Function X has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,588.45 or 1.00142327 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.13 or 0.00078131 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00005987 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.78 or 0.00054252 BTC.
- Phantasma (SOUL) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001542 BTC.
- Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006007 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002125 BTC.
- StableXSwap (STAX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00005384 BTC.
- Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $274.44 or 0.00577510 BTC.
- Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.
About Function X
According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “
Function X Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Function X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Function X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.