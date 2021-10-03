Fundamenta Trading 40.3% Higher This Week (FMTA)

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded up 10.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 3rd. One Fundamenta coin can now be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00000843 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fundamenta has traded up 40.3% against the US dollar. Fundamenta has a market capitalization of $432,459.53 and $44,714.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.42 or 0.00066374 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.02 or 0.00104455 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.25 or 0.00143846 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,919.03 or 1.00161725 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,456.61 or 0.07077405 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Fundamenta Profile

Fundamenta’s total supply is 17,724,935 coins and its circulating supply is 1,050,406 coins. Fundamenta’s official website is fundamenta.network . Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken . The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Fundamenta Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fundamenta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fundamenta using one of the exchanges listed above.

