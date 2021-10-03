FUNToken 1-Day Volume Tops $22.33 Million (FUN)

FUNToken (CURRENCY:FUN) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. One FUNToken coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0195 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FUNToken has a total market cap of $212.77 million and approximately $22.33 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, FUNToken has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FUNToken alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $21,498.91 or 0.44265277 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.12 or 0.00055848 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $127.70 or 0.00262929 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.09 or 0.00117555 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

FUNToken Coin Profile

FUNToken (FUN) is a coin. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,994,873,521 coins and its circulating supply is 10,894,873,521 coins. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

Buying and Selling FUNToken

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUNToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FUNToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FUNToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FUNToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.