Furucombo (COMBO) Price Reaches $0.29 on Top Exchanges

Furucombo (CURRENCY:COMBO) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. Furucombo has a market cap of $1.34 million and $213,294.00 worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Furucombo coin can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000612 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Furucombo has traded 24.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.31 or 0.00067326 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.07 or 0.00104316 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.79 or 0.00145401 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,896.48 or 0.99791702 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,401.70 or 0.07087400 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Furucombo Profile

Furucombo was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,542,188 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

Buying and Selling Furucombo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furucombo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Furucombo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Furucombo using one of the exchanges listed above.

