Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $191.60.

FUTU has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Futu in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.27 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. BOCOM International raised shares of Futu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Futu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Futu stock opened at $90.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.83. Futu has a twelve month low of $27.15 and a twelve month high of $204.25. The company has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 38.35 and a beta of 1.23.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($1.06). Futu had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 44.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Futu will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Futu in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,495,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Futu by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 838,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,179,000 after buying an additional 324,434 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Futu by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Futu in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,806,000. Finally, Ocean Arete Ltd. purchased a new stake in Futu in the 2nd quarter valued at about $895,000. 21.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Futu

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

