Galactrum Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.00 (ORE)

Galactrum (CURRENCY:ORE) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. In the last week, Galactrum has traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar. Galactrum has a total market cap of $2,459.67 and approximately $4.00 worth of Galactrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Galactrum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Galactrum alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,029.21 or 1.00068249 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.51 or 0.00082311 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.66 or 0.00370160 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $330.36 or 0.00688303 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00005991 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $116.39 or 0.00242507 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001999 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004033 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001543 BTC.

About Galactrum

Galactrum (CRYPTO:ORE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theLyra2RE hashing algorithm. Galactrum’s total supply is 5,844,807 coins and its circulating supply is 5,124,807 coins. The official website for Galactrum is galactrum.org . Galactrum’s official Twitter account is @galactrum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Galactrum is https://reddit.com/r/Galactrum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Galactrum is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2v2 (ASIC-resistant) algorithm. It features a network of masternodes, coin mixing and transaction locking. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Galactrum

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Galactrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Galactrum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Galactrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Galactrum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Galactrum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.