GameCredits (GAME) Trading Up 5.2% Over Last 7 Days

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. One GameCredits coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000264 BTC on popular exchanges. GameCredits has a total market cap of $19.57 million and $89,698.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GameCredits has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GameCredits alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.46 or 0.00353024 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006082 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000899 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003160 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000107 BTC.

About GameCredits

GameCredits (GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 152,844,944 coins. GameCredits’ official message board is medium.com/gamecredits . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.org . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

Buying and Selling GameCredits

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameCredits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GameCredits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GameCredits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GameCredits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.