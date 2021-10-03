GAMEE (GMEE) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $1.34 Million

GAMEE (CURRENCY:GMEE) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 3rd. In the last seven days, GAMEE has traded 44.5% higher against the US dollar. One GAMEE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000450 BTC on major exchanges. GAMEE has a market cap of $12.15 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of GAMEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002197 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.99 or 0.00066761 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.80 or 0.00103919 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.56 or 0.00145156 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,956.41 or 1.00068726 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,402.11 or 0.07099038 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002543 BTC.

About GAMEE

GAMEE’s total supply is 3,180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,370,273 coins. GAMEE’s official Twitter account is @GameeApp

Buying and Selling GAMEE

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAMEE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GAMEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

