Gameswap Hits One Day Trading Volume of $56,580.00 (GSWAP)

Gameswap (CURRENCY:GSWAP) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. One Gameswap coin can currently be bought for $1.03 or 0.00002120 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Gameswap has traded up 29.6% against the US dollar. Gameswap has a market cap of $11.53 million and approximately $56,580.00 worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 15,183.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,687.23 or 0.44651851 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.83 or 0.00057300 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002725 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $125.98 or 0.00259373 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.24 or 0.00117847 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Gameswap Profile

Gameswap is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2020. Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,202,090 coins. Gameswap’s official Twitter account is @GameswapDEX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gameswap is www.gameswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “GameSwap is a P2P in-game asset exchange leveraging Ethereum standards for fungible and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that enables millions of gamers to easily trade and cash-out in-game assets with crypto, in a neutral platform that they govern and own. Powered by DeFi and the GSWAP token. “

Gameswap Coin Trading

