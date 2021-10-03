GamyFi Platform Market Capitalization Reaches $971,105.80 (GFX)

GamyFi Platform (CURRENCY:GFX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. Over the last seven days, GamyFi Platform has traded up 18.1% against the dollar. One GamyFi Platform coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.18 or 0.00002417 BTC on major exchanges. GamyFi Platform has a total market cap of $971,105.80 and $566,281.00 worth of GamyFi Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.29 or 0.00066299 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.69 or 0.00104086 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $69.82 or 0.00143374 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,992.31 or 1.00599772 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,468.18 or 0.07121484 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002525 BTC.

About GamyFi Platform

GamyFi Platform’s total supply is 9,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 825,000 coins. GamyFi Platform’s official Twitter account is @GamyFi_HQ

GamyFi Platform Coin Trading

