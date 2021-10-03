GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 334,918 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,808 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.46% of GCP Applied Technologies worth $7,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies in the first quarter worth $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in GCP Applied Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in GCP Applied Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in GCP Applied Technologies by 24.8% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,981 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GCP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GCP Applied Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of GCP stock opened at $22.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.01. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.60 and a 1-year high of $27.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.03.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $253.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.80 million. GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GCP Applied Technologies Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

About GCP Applied Technologies

GCP Applied Technologies Inc engages in the provision of construction products and technologies that include admixtures and additives. It operates through Specialty Construction Chemicals, and Specialty Building Materials segments. The Specialty Construction Chemicals segment manufactures and markets concrete admixtures and cement additives, and supplies in-transit monitoring systems for concrete producers.

