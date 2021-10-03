Genesis Vision Achieves Market Capitalization of $15.19 Million (GVT)

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 3rd. Genesis Vision has a total market cap of $15.19 million and $509,128.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Genesis Vision has traded up 18.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Genesis Vision coin can currently be bought for about $3.43 or 0.00007136 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $21,453.68 or 0.44632575 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00056342 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002746 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.38 or 0.00258752 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.78 or 0.00118132 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Genesis Vision Coin Profile

Genesis Vision is a coin. It launched on October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 coins and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 coins. Genesis Vision’s official website is genesis.vision . The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions. “

Genesis Vision Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genesis Vision should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Genesis Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

