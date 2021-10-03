GenesisX Price Reaches $0.0034 on Major Exchanges (XGS)

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. GenesisX has a market cap of $40,337.57 and $85.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GenesisX has traded 35% lower against the dollar. One GenesisX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GenesisX alerts:

Solaris (XLR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001287 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000064 BTC.

About GenesisX

GenesisX (XGS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 11,950,294 coins. The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GenesisX’s official website is genesisx.net . GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling GenesisX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GenesisX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GenesisX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GenesisX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GenesisX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.