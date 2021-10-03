Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 25.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 12,077 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $4,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 179.3% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 280.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 147.4% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $121.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.11. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $88.99 and a fifty-two week high of $135.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.51 and a 200 day moving average of $124.47.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 4.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 61.86%.

In other Genuine Parts news, Director John R. Holder acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $124.93 per share, for a total transaction of $249,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,184,026.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.17.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

