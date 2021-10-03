GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.08 Billion

Equities analysts expect GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) to report sales of $1.08 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for GFL Environmental’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.11 billion and the lowest is $1.05 billion. GFL Environmental posted sales of $777.57 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 38.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that GFL Environmental will report full-year sales of $4.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.19 billion to $4.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.69 billion to $4.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for GFL Environmental.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 16.55% and a positive return on equity of 1.95%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of GFL Environmental to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GFL Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GFL Environmental currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.23.

GFL stock opened at $37.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.68 and a beta of 1.31. GFL Environmental has a 52-week low of $19.04 and a 52-week high of $38.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th were issued a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 16th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in GFL Environmental during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in GFL Environmental by 100.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in GFL Environmental by 692.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in GFL Environmental during the first quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in GFL Environmental by 377.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,535 shares during the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

