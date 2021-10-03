Ghost (GHOST) Market Cap Reaches $6.94 Million

Ghost (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded down 15.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 3rd. During the last week, Ghost has traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ghost has a market capitalization of $6.94 million and $127,403.00 worth of Ghost was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ghost coin can now be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000823 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $22,013.68 or 0.45006084 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00057247 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.24 or 0.00258084 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.02 or 0.00118628 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Ghost Coin Profile

Ghost is a coin. Ghost’s total supply is 17,228,397 coins. Ghost’s official Twitter account is @GhostVeterans and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ghost is www.ghostbymcafee.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

Ghost Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ghost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ghost should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ghost using one of the exchanges listed above.

