Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$24.50.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Gibson Energy from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Scotiabank cut Gibson Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a C$25.00 target price on shares of Gibson Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$25.00 target price on shares of Gibson Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

GEI opened at C$23.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$22.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$23.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.06, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.15. Gibson Energy has a one year low of C$17.60 and a one year high of C$26.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.30.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$1.67 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gibson Energy will post 1.1499999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 215.29%.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

