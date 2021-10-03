Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) Short Interest Update

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 339,700 shares, a decline of 42.6% from the August 31st total of 592,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 345.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,818 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,961 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Gilat Satellite Networks during the first quarter worth $43,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Gilat Satellite Networks by 119.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,702 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. 13.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Gilat Satellite Networks stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.91. The stock had a trading volume of 411,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,761. The company has a market capitalization of $495.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.98. Gilat Satellite Networks has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $22.69.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $56.92 million for the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 25.16%.

About Gilat Satellite Networks

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. engages in the provision of broadband satellite communication and networking solutions and services. It operates through the following business segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects. The Fixed Networks segment provides advanced fixed broadband satellite communication networks, satellite communication systems and associated professional services and comprehensive turnkey solutions and fully managed satellite network services solutions.

