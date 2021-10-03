Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) Short Interest Up 75.0% in September

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the August 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Shares of GJNSY remained flat at $$23.55 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 169 shares, compared to its average volume of 573. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has a 52 week low of $18.86 and a 52 week high of $26.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.66.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Nordea Equity Research lowered Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Denmark, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, Pension, and Retail Bank. The General Insurance Private segment offers insurances related to motor, property, accident and health, and leisure.

